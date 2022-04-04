Linamar (TSE:LNR) Given New C$85.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LNR. BMO Capital Markets lowered Linamar from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$97.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on Linamar from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Linamar from C$98.00 to C$83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

LNR opened at C$53.70 on Friday. Linamar has a 52 week low of C$48.99 and a 52 week high of C$84.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$62.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$68.86. The firm has a market cap of C$3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21.

Linamar ( TSE:LNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Linamar will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant acquired 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$58.04 per share, with a total value of C$35,114.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$151,426.36. Also, Senior Officer Steven Keith Bowman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$53.85 per share, with a total value of C$53,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,080 shares in the company, valued at C$58,158. Insiders acquired a total of 2,004 shares of company stock valued at $112,093 over the last quarter.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

