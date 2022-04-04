Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LIND. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $768.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.25.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 81.95% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Trey Byus sold 11,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $214,172.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 36,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $428,608.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,031 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,623. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

