Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 87.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 70.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

Shares of LIN opened at $322.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.06. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $267.51 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $165.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

