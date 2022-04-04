LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LPSN. William Blair lowered LivePerson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital lowered LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered LivePerson from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.67.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. LivePerson has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $68.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.41.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.74 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. Analysts predict that LivePerson will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 3,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $77,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $217,940.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,683 shares of company stock worth $635,186 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 2,107.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,974 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1,089.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,369,000 after buying an additional 1,057,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,752,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 325.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 499,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,826,000 after buying an additional 381,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in LivePerson by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,713,000 after acquiring an additional 236,325 shares during the last quarter.

About LivePerson (Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.