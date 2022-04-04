Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Gap Up to $71.44

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.44, but opened at $74.99. Logitech International shares last traded at $75.37, with a volume of 12,419 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Logitech International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.03 and its 200-day moving average is $81.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

