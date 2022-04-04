L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) PT Lowered to €385.00 at Morgan Stanley

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €395.00 ($434.07) to €385.00 ($423.08) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LRLCY. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €435.00 ($478.02) to €450.00 ($494.51) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of L’Oréal from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of L’Oréal from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Oréal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €450.00 ($494.51) to €420.00 ($461.54) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $337.20.

LRLCY stock opened at $81.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.03. L’Oréal has a fifty-two week low of $71.04 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

