LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DISCA. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Discovery in the third quarter valued at $62,975,000. Brahman Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Discovery by 72.4% in the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,980,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,089 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 126.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,267 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Discovery by 101.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,578,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,063,000 after acquiring an additional 794,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Discovery by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after acquiring an additional 494,378 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $25.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $45.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DISCA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.