LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK stock opened at $43.89 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 102.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.