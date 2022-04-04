LSV Asset Management Has $4.17 Million Holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,041,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 257,430 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.41% of BlackRock Capital Investment worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 525,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 78,188 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 31,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 16,810 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 104,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut BlackRock Capital Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of BKCC opened at $4.27 on Monday. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $315.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.65.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 143.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

