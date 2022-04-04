LSV Asset Management Has $5.70 Million Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 16,506 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

CTBI opened at $41.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $738.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

