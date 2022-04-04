LSV Asset Management Invests $6.57 Million in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 406,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,000. LSV Asset Management owned 0.09% of Altice USA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 2,522.1% in the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,107,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after buying an additional 1,065,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Altice USA by 226.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 209,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 145,135 shares in the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. purchased a new position in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at about $2,224,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at about $4,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

ATUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.85.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $12.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Altice USA (Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.