LSV Asset Management Takes $5.45 Million Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 147,594 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,449,000. LSV Asset Management owned 0.13% of Matador Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Matador Resources by 10.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 18,202 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Matador Resources by 38.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after purchasing an additional 134,504 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Matador Resources by 157.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 141,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 12.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources stock opened at $55.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average of $43.45. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 4.06.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $566.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

Matador Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.