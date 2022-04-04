Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading Up 5.4%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) shares rose 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 1,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,248,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.01.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.27.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Lufax by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,496,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,317 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Lufax by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,909,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,756 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax during the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Lufax by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,365,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913,603 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Lufax by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,105,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 365,800 shares during the period. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

