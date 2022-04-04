Luminar Technologies (LAZR) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) is one of 70 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Luminar Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.4% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Luminar Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies $31.94 million -$237.99 million -22.23 Luminar Technologies Competitors $5.11 billion $124.74 million 21.07

Luminar Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies. Luminar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Luminar Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies -745.01% -44.05% -29.45% Luminar Technologies Competitors -128.27% 1.68% -1.54%

Risk and Volatility

Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luminar Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.67, meaning that their average share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Luminar Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 0 4 7 0 2.64 Luminar Technologies Competitors 670 2569 2994 82 2.39

Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $24.10, indicating a potential upside of 54.88%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 43.28%. Given Luminar Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Luminar Technologies competitors beat Luminar Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Luminar Technologies (Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc., an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries. The Component segment develops ultra-sensitive pixel-based sensors. This segment also designs, tests, and provides consulting services for non-standard integrated circuits for use in automobile and aeronautics sector, as well as government spending in military and defense activities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

