Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives C$13.01 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.01.

LUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.80 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 30,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$349,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 271,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,161,760.15.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$12.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.77. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.56 and a 12-month high of C$16.07. The firm has a market cap of C$9.38 billion and a PE ratio of 9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 10.2199995 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

