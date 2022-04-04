Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LXFR. Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.10. 202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,790. The firm has a market cap of $470.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average of $19.07. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $23.91.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.17 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 46.73%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 2.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 39.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Luxfer by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Luxfer by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer (Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.