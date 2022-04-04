M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on M.D.C. from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $38.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 7.75. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $37.51 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.40.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.31). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,042,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,145,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,104,000 after buying an additional 348,421 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after buying an additional 22,937 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after buying an additional 22,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

