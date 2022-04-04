Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MIC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.76. 3,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,476. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.44 million, a PE ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 397.24%. The business had revenue of $62.57 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company that processes and distributes gas, and provides related services to corporations, government agencies, and individual customers. The company distributes and sells synthetic natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas to industrial, commercial, residential, hospitality, military, public sector, and wholesale users.

