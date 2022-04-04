Macy’s (NYSE:M) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NYSE M traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,591,738. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.88.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $162,737.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $269,349.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of M. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth $104,542,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 859.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,111,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682,893 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 32.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 47.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,700 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,153,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

