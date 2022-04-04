Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Shares of Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 92504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The stock has a market cap of C$5.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
About Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT)
