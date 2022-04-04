Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.91. 3,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,916. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Young-Joon Kim acquired 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $94,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $130,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 1,704.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 73,941 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 8.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 675.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 47,881 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 18.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 22.2% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 68,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnachip Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.