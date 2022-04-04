Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.91. 3,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,916. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22.
In related news, insider Young-Joon Kim acquired 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $94,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $130,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 1,704.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 73,941 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 8.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 675.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 47,881 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 18.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 22.2% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 68,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Magnachip Semiconductor (Get Rating)
Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magnachip Semiconductor (MX)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.