Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.81. The stock had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,008. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39. The company has a market cap of $71.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.12. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $49.08.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.49 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.16%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.95%.

In other Mannatech news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $40,227.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTEX. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Mannatech in the third quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mannatech by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mannatech during the third quarter worth $240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mannatech during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mannatech during the second quarter worth $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.

