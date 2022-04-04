Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MFC. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE MFC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.39. 341,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,419,749. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.88.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 112.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,140 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,482,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,025,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manulife Financial (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.