Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Insider Patrick Wagner Sells 65,218 Shares

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $1,671,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Patrick Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Patrick Wagner sold 13,537 shares of Marathon Oil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $336,935.93.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Patrick Wagner sold 21,673 shares of Marathon Oil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $551,577.85.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $25.75 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $26.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,444,000 after acquiring an additional 851,968 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 914,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,456,000 after acquiring an additional 364,994 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.53.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

