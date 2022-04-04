Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of MMI stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,002. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.90. Marcus & Millichap has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $56.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $495.13 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, COO John David Parker sold 5,624 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $256,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 13,979 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $673,787.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,817 shares of company stock worth $1,493,217 over the last ninety days. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 17.0% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 153.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 20,175.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 18,965 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

