Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $9.71 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 2.0% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 5,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Home Depot by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 10,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.83.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $301.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $335.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $298.40 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $311.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

