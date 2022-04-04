MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Raised to $402.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $402.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MKTX. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Compass Point cut shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.22.

MarketAxess stock opened at $339.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.40. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $321.17 and a 1 year high of $546.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $358.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.37.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,263,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in MarketAxess by 1,491.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,954,000 after buying an additional 369,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,595,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,651,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,423,000 after acquiring an additional 92,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

