Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.36.

Marriott International stock opened at $173.68 on Thursday. Marriott International has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $184.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.01. The company has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209 over the last three months. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $398,339,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,492,000 after buying an additional 1,563,078 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,753 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,635,000 after purchasing an additional 661,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,170,000 after purchasing an additional 648,663 shares during the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

