MASQ Trading Up 3.5% This Week (MASQ)

MASQ (MASQ) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. One MASQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $133,333.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MASQ has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00048804 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,460.12 or 0.07554262 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,750.07 or 0.99883306 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00046697 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

