Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Cut to $420.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $430.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.39% from the stock’s current price.

MA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.53.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA opened at $363.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $355.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $357.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.56. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $1,732,927,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,491,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,096 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $602,624,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $574,844,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.