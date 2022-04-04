Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

MTLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Materialise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.20.

MTLS traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.94. The stock had a trading volume of 143,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,219. Materialise has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.76 and a beta of 0.63.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Materialise had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Materialise will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Materialise by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,128,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,296,000 after buying an additional 534,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Materialise by 277.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 343,224 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Materialise during the fourth quarter worth $6,397,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 25.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,128,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 226,957 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the third quarter valued at about $3,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

