MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on MBIA from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Sunday, March 13th.

Get MBIA alerts:

NYSE:MBI traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.95. 38,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,486. The stock has a market cap of $874.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61. MBIA has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.67).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in MBIA in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MBIA by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 58,493.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MBIA (Get Rating)

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.