McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Position Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $101.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.03. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

