MCDEX Price Reaches $32.09 on Top Exchanges (MCB)

MCDEX (MCB) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, MCDEX has traded flat against the US dollar. MCDEX has a total market capitalization of $59.50 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MCDEX coin can now be bought for about $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MCDEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00037414 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00108421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MCDEX Profile

MCDEX (MCB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MCDEX is mcdex.io . MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

MCDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MCDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.