McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $303.83. The stock had a trading volume of 16,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,862. McKesson has a 52 week low of $180.41 and a 52 week high of $310.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.26.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson (Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.