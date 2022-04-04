McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $333.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MCK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McKesson from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.38.

NYSE MCK traded down $3.17 on Friday, hitting $303.83. 16,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,862. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. McKesson has a 12 month low of $180.41 and a 12 month high of $310.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.55 and a 200-day moving average of $243.26.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Humankind Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

