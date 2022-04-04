mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDF shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of mdf commerce in a research report on Monday, February 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on mdf commerce from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded mdf commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of mdf commerce stock traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.31. The company had a trading volume of 41,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,407. mdf commerce has a 1-year low of C$3.07 and a 1-year high of C$13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.01. The stock has a market cap of C$145.54 million and a PE ratio of -5.65.

mdf commerce ( TSE:MDF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$30.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that mdf commerce will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

