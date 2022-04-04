MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Given New C$0.20 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.35 to C$0.20 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on MediPharm Labs from C$0.35 to C$0.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE:LABS remained flat at $C$0.17 during midday trading on Monday. 123,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,659. MediPharm Labs has a 1-year low of C$0.13 and a 1-year high of C$0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.94 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada, Australia, and Brazil. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

