Meme Price Tops $409.51 on Top Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can currently be bought for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meme has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.64 or 0.00285743 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00013373 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005295 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000710 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00024727 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.68 or 0.00675760 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars.

