Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MBWM. Raymond James upgraded Mercantile Bank from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $35.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $40.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $45.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

In other news, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $114,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,214 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $85,061.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,214 shares of company stock worth $278,592. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

