Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRK. UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a conviction-buy rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.88.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $83.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $210.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.