Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTH. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $2,554,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $2,110,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Meritage Homes news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $4,005,695.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $104,867.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTH. StockNews.com began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.43.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $80.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.42. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $78.58 and a 1-year high of $125.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

