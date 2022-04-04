Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $64.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.25. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 210.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

