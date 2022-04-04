Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 222 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 99.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after buying an additional 70,014 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 65.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after buying an additional 39,938 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 96.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 49,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 24,420 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of EME stock opened at $113.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.88 and a 200-day moving average of $120.52. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $107.79 and a one year high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.37%.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

