Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 2,727 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,579 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 67.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $51.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average of $56.76. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

