Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 625 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 589.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 8,720.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in EVERTEC by 4,108.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $41.53 on Monday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.39 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.40.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. EVERTEC’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $950,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,088 shares of company stock worth $6,902,592. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

