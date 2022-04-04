Meritage Portfolio Management Buys New Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $48,176.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,275,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,045. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXGN shares. SVB Leerink upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NXGN opened at $21.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,161.16, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $21.72.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About NextGen Healthcare (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.