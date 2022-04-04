Meritage Portfolio Management Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 11,554 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,079,755 shares of company stock valued at $224,400,956 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STX opened at $89.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $78.01 and a 12-month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.35.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

