Meritage Portfolio Management Invests $351,000 in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,041,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after buying an additional 141,929 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,704,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,303,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,425,000 after buying an additional 233,084 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 112,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 32,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $9.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $363.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.78 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 372.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is presently 2.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th.

About GrafTech International (Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.