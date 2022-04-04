Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MACK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.30. 8,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,538. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $7.97.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 19,528 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $97,835.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Gary L. Crocker bought 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,764.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 105,460 shares of company stock worth $492,847 over the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 132,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 35,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

